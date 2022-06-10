Search is On for Missing 13-Year-Old New Iberia Girl

Iberia Parish Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from the New Iberia Area.

The girl was last seen near New Iberia.

According to KATC TV3, she was last seen on Wednesday, June 8.

Roxana Abigail Contreas-Gutierrez was last seen on Wednesday in the 5600 block of Highway 14, just west of Highway 90, between Taqueria El Tamalero and Dollar General.

She was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she may be, you are encouraged to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

Roxana, if you are in need of someone to talk to, or if you are in need of assistance, there are people who can help. The National Runaway Safeline has resources to help keep you safe. You can click the link to chat with a counselor or to get more information, or you can call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

