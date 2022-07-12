UPDATE: Franklin Police Say Missing Woman has Been Found Safe

UPDATE: The Franklin Police Department says that the woman has been found safe.

Original story...

Do you know where this woman is?

The Franklin Police Department is asking for your help in locating this missing woman. Here's the information that they provided via their Facebook page.

Katelin Trosclair, 29, was reported missing by family members. Katelin was last seen by a family member on June 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM.

Trosclair is described as a white female, approximately 5'06", weighing approximately 150 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Katelin Trosclair's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

