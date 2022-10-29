Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.

67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since.

The television station reports that authorities have located his vehicle at the Hemmed-in-Hollow trailhead, but there's no sign of Smith.

Authorities say that if you know of the whereabouts of Smith, you should contact the Buffalo National River's Emergency Dispatch at (888) 692-1162.

We will continue to follow this developing story and pass along any information we get back here.