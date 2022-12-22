Police Say Skeletal Remains Found May Be That of St. Martinville Man Missing Since 2021

Here is an update to the story we brought you yesterday regarding human remains found in St. Martinville by hunters.

The St. Martinville Police Department is saying there is a chance that the remains may belong to Albert Willis Jr. of St. Martinville who went missing in the summer of 2021.

The remains were found by hunters on Tuesday afternoon (12/20) in the area of Isadore Street in St. Martinville.

SMPD Police Chief Ricky Martin did give a caveat to the hope that it is Willis' remains they've found saying that "we are not one hundred percent sure and we do not want to give the family any false hope that it is him, and then it is not him."

Martin said they will deliver the remains to the LSU forensic department for further testing and to hopefully identify the identity of the person.

Neighbors of Mr. Willis have spoken highly of him.

KLFY TV-10 spoke to one of those neighbors, Betty Ann Francis, and this is what she had to say about his disappearance:

I really hope that the remains they found in the park are him, to bring closure to the family who I know is devastated. Also to the community, because we all do not know what really happened. Also, for Mr. Willis to bring him peace and rest in heaven where we know he should be because he was a very loving person.

As new developments to this story become available, we'll be sure to update things here.