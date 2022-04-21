16-Year-Old Girl Missing from Lafayette Parish

The sheriff's department is asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl missing from the Lafayette area.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old is Jacelynn Foret, and she was last seen on April 19th in Duson.

The sheriff's office is hoping that someone will be able to give them information on her whereabouts.

Jacelynn is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing around 100 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

The Facebook post from the Lafayette Sheriff's Office said that Jacelynn was last seen wearing blue leggings and a black hoodie. The post also mentions that Jacelynn has nose piercings: one in each nostril and one in her septum.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she may be, you are encouraged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337 232 9211. You can also use the LPSO app to send a tip, or call Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

Jacelynn, if you are in need of someone to talk to, or if you are in need of assistance, there are people who can help. The National Runaway Safeline has resources to help keep you safe. You can click the link to chat with a counselor or to get more information, or you can call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

