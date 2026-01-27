A well-known local coffee and lunch stop in Vermilion Parish is preparing to close its Abbeville location, leaving many customers shocked and upset.

Classic Cup announced this week that its Abbeville location will officially close on January 31, calling the decision a painful one for ownership.

“With heavy hearts, we want to share some difficult news with you all,” the owners wrote. “After lots of thoughts and prayers, we have made the hard decision to close our Abbeville location. This is not an easy goodbye, and it’s one that truly hurts.”

Maurice Location Will Stay Open

While the Abbeville storefront is shutting down, the business made it clear this is not the end of Classic Cup. Its Maurice location will remain open, and the owners say they hope longtime Abbeville customers will continue visiting there.

They also reassured catering customers that those services will continue.

“This isn’t just us saying we are closing, it’s a thank you and a promise from us to you that Classic Cup will keep moving forward with everything you’ve given us,” the post read.

Community Reacts With Emotion

The announcement was met with hundreds of reactions from loyal customers across the area, many sharing personal memories tied to the drive-thru.

One customer wrote, “Well I’m certainly not going to Starbucks. Thank you Classic Cup for everything you’ve done for our community and for my lil dog. She always looked forward to them pup cups.”

Others called it their favorite morning coffee stop, lunch spot, or go to for specific menu items like blueberry scones, breakfast biscuits, and iced lattes. Several said they would now be making the drive to Maurice to keep supporting the business.

Fellow small business owners also showed support, acknowledging how tough decisions like this can be in today’s economy.

January 31 will mark the final day for the Abbeville location.