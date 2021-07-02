Congressman Explains, Here’s Why Democrats Really Want Open Borders

getty images

Congressman Mike Johnson talks about his upcoming trip to the Texas - Mexico border with former President Donald Trump.

"We're going down to the border - the real border where the crisis is most acute," says Johnson, explaining that he will be part of a delegation of GOP lawmakers "That's where we'll go tomorrow with former President Trump and the whole point is to draw more attention to the crisis, a crisis like we've never seen created by the open-door policies of the Biden administration."

"We need to keep the border top of mind with everybody in the Republican Party," he continues, emphasizing that the current situation is a humanitarian, health and crime crisis, "The mainstream media does not want to pay attention to it and I think have President Trump down there will ring the bell."

And the Congressman then addresses accusations that the situation is purposely created by Democrats as, to quote Rush Limbaugh, "an illegal voter drive."

"I think that's pretty clear," Johnson says, "And some Democrats, in a rare moment of candor, have said as much. 'We need to make sure that all these folks can vote.' Ultimately, it's about power. But at the same time, it's about the safety and security of the American people in jeopardy."

And Johnson says that all of America, including folks in his Congressional district, are feeling the effects of of Dem policies. "This is a massive crisis and we are going to continue to beat the drum as loudly and as often as we can. I think there's a reckoning coming in 2022. The Republican party is going to win the House, I think the Senate may be in play, as well...and in the meantime, we're in a very dangerous situation."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Louisiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: congressman mike johnson
Categories: National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top