Copper Thieves Thwarting Crawfish Farmers Near Church Point
Some thieves will do anything to get money. Just ask some crawfish farmers near Church Point. Their situation is being featured by Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers this week.
According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson several farmers had the wires to their water well pump sites cut so the thieves could steal the copper wiring inside of them.
Most of these crimes happened in the northeastern part of Acadia Parish near the Church Point area, and the cost for replacing the wiring is steep. Each area that was cut has to be repaired at a cost of around $3,000 a pop.
In addition to the money the farmers have to spend to repair the wiring, it also delays the flooding of their crawfish farms. This in turn delays the crawfish harvesting for this season.
Please, if you happen to know anything, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line anonymously at 337-789-TIPS. You can earn money when your tip leads to an arrest in the case. Another way to anonymously give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If you have the tip that leads to an arrest, you could make up to $1,000 for that information.
