Detectives Arrest Two Burglary Suspects in 2 Acadia Parish Cases

Detectives arrested two men in two separate burglary cases in Acadia Parish according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson via press release.

Gibson says their suspect in the first case that happened on Thursday, January 6 of this year is 37-year-old Lance Mowers.

The sheriff says that Mowers is alleged to have actually cut the side of the metal building in order to get in there. Mowers is alleged to have made off with thousands of dollars worth of tools from this place on Frontage Road in Duson.

Lance Mowers Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Gibson says as they developed Mowers as a suspect in the case, a judge gave them a search warrant. Once they executed the search warrant, detectives were able to recover some of the stolen items. They arrested him on Sunday, January 30.

In a separate, unconnected case, detectives arrested 28-year-old Kenneth Poullard Jr. for burglarizing a vehicle on Tuesday, February 8.

This case began to unfold after someone called law enforcement as they saw someone breaking into their car on Horn Drive. Detectives say a witness saw Poullard getting into the vehicle, stealing some things, and then running away.

Kenneth Poullard Jr. Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Based on information from a witness, detectives arrested Poullard without incident and he was arrested on a burglary charge.

Both men were taken to the Acadia Parish Jail when they were arrested.

As with all crimes in Acadia Parish, if you know something you can anonymously give information about any case by calling their TIPS Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). Another anonymous way to give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. You can earn reward money if your tip leads to an arrest.

