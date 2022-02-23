What happened on Valentine's Day with a couple from Rayne did not involve flowers, music and a romantic dinner for two. According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office two people have been arrested after there was an attempt made to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled vehicle.

You might have heard in the last few years about many similar crimes throughout Acadiana, where catalytic converters were swiped from vehicles. If you click here you can read about a recent seizure of more than 100 catalytic converters.

These devices help to make the emissions in the exhaust of your car cleaner when they come out of your tailpipe. The cost to replace one is anywhere from $900 to $2,500.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they got some information about suspicious activity around a disabled vehicle. They began to investigate the situation about how someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from this vehicle.

Christopher Lindsey Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

They worked the case, and they were able to get an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Christopher Lindsey of Rayne. In addition to his warrant for allegedly trying to steal the costly items, they also received a search warrant for his home.

Carol Ann Shields Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

While they were in the home, investigators found several license plates and a sawzall. Investigators say they believe that the license plates were used as part of criminal activity. Deputies, while at the home, arrested Carol Shields, because they say she part in the Valentin's Day incident trying to steal the catalytic converter.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Facebook via Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Gibson says both Shields and Lindsey were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail yesterday, Tuesday, February 2, 2022.

