Woman Dragged Across Parking Lot After Being Carjacked at New Orleans Costco

The string of carjackings and violent crime continues to haunt New Orleans and its residents.

One of the latest incidents played out at a New Orleans Costco while a woman was pumping gas. According to a report by the Times-Picayune | New Orleans, the woman was carjacked and then run over as the thief made away with her vehicle. The harrowing scene was described by multiple eyewitnesses on social media.

According to NOPD, the woman was fueling up her vehicle on the passenger side in the middle of the afternoon around 3 p.m. on Tuesday when a man jumped into the driver's seat and fled.

Witnesses say the woman tried holding onto the vehicle, resulting in her being dragged.

While we don't know her current condition, the woman was said to be unconscious upon arrival to the hospital.

This carjacking happened at the very same Costco where a similar incident almost took place on Monday evening. A Facebook video recorded on dashcam captured an SUV pulling up next to an individual who is seen pumping gas.

As a passenger from the other SUV attempts to get into the driver's side door, the vehicle's owner is able to intervene and scare them off.

New Orleans Police has acknowledged the recent carjackings and violent crimes and is asking anyone with info to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.