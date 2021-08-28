Country Sensation Tyler Farr Coming To Lake Charles

Nashville country music recording artist Tyler Farr is coming to Lake Charles in concert for the first time in his career.

Farr released his first album back in 2013 called Redneck Crazy. The title cut from that record blew up his career as Redneck Crazy went platinum and vaulted up the country charts.

The 37 year old singer from Garden City, Missouri is not only a singer but he is an accomplished songwriter too. He has penned hits for other artists. Some of the songs Tyler Farr has written for other artists include "Hey Y'all" for Cole Swindell and "She's Just Like That" for Joe Nichols.

Farr followed up his Redneck Crazy album with another album in 2014 called Suffer In Peace and his first single from that album was called A Guy Walked Into A Bar.

Other songs you will know by Tyler Farr are Whiskey In My Water and Better In Boots just to name a few.

On top of being a country music recording and touring artist, Tyler Farr is a big outdoorsmen. He enjoys hunting and that love has turned into him being featured on the Outdoor Channel's show Buck Commander.

Tyler Farr will be making a stop in Lake Charles on Friday, October 1st at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center. The show will start at 8:30pm that night and tickets are on sale now at the box office and Golden Nugget's website.