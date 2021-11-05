COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Record Low In Louisiana

Getty Images

Louisiana has seen the fourth wave of COVID-19 come and go and now are experiencing the lowest number of hospitalized patients during the pandemic.

Getty Images

As of November 4th, only 226 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Louisiana has seen several weeks of declining case trends and are seeing less infections and deaths.

The declining trend is a positive for the state, however, the Louisiana Department of Louisiana says that many parishes are still experiencing a high level of transmission and that no parish in the state has reached a "low" level of transmission yet.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Around  51.2% of Louisiana residents have started the vaccination process, with about 47.2% currently fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Louisiana has had 12,727 deaths related to COVID-19.

For more on this story, click here.

