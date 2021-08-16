CPSO Confirms Someone Has Jumped Off 210 Bridge In Lake Charles

We were getting calls into the radio station that a car was stalled or parked on top of the bridge. One caller even said they observed people stopped on the bridge and looking over the side.

With that being said, traffic on I-210 Westbound is currently backed up. Gator 99.5 has just confirmed with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso that someone has jumped off of the I-210 bridge.

The CPSO is on the scene and so is their Marine division. There are no other details available at this time but try and avoid I-210 Westbound so that the CPSO can do their investigation.