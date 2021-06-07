Creighton Transfer Antwann Jones Commits to Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns

Versatile guard Antwann Jones committed to Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns last night.

Jones comes to Louisiana after entering the transfer portal following a season at Creighton.

Jones has three years of eligibility left.

He is the 4th transfer to join Louisiana this offseason, following forward Jordan Brown, last season’s PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year and a transfer from Arizona who began his college career at Nevada (and is the son of UL Hall of Famer Dion Brown), Lafayette High product and St. John’s transfer Greg Williams Jr., and guard Jalen Dalcourt, a Lafayette Christian Academy product who played last season at San Jose State and signed a Grant-In-Aid with the Cajuns.

With 4 new transfers coming in, there are also 4 transfers heading out.

Guard Mylik Wilson transferred to Texas Tech, while former Cajuns in forward Jacobi Gordon (as first reported by Tim Buckley of The Advertiser), guard Devin Butts, and big man Chris Spenhuch are all currently in the transfer portal.

