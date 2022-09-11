The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon.

According to KATC, Chief Jimmy Broussard says,

...reports are still evolving but initial reports say a female and male subject were both injured, the male with non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries.

Crowley Police detectives are still on the case. More details will be made available once a thorough investigation is complete.