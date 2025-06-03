A Louisiana man, who is also a high school teacher, is accused of stabbing a 6-year-old child multiple times. When officials tried to arrest the man fought with officers, but was eventually subdued.

The man accused of this crime resisted deputies, but he was ultimately subdued.

To make matters even sadder, KADN reports the child who was stabbed has a brain tumor.

Louisiana Man Stabs Child

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance situation Sunday.

When deputies got to the home on Louisiana Highway 31 in the Leonville area, they encountered the domestic violence suspect, Seth Greene.

He was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Child Was Stabbed Multiple Times

Guidroz says the child had many stab wounds, including to the neck, chest, and face.

The victim was taken to Opelousas General Hospital to be treated for the wounds and then sent to a Baton Rouge hospital for further treatment of the life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Greene is a special education teacher at Sulphur High School. The man has now been placed on administrative leave.

KATC says Greene is the stepfather of the little boy, and his name is Korbin.

Hal Modglin, who is Korbin's maternal grandfather, says the little boy has been treated at St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital as he battles brain cancer.

Greene was booked into the jail on the following charges, according to the sheriff:

Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

Two Counts of Aggravated Assault

Resisting an Officer

Shocking Stabbing Attack On A Louisiana Child, Lots Of Trauma

Guidroz had the following to say about this situation,

Our Juvenile Detectives are actively investigating this incident and will be filing additional charges. Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child.

Guidroz is urging anyone who may have information about this case to call their office at 337-948-6516.

If you prefer, you can call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

Another way to remain anonymous is to download and use the P3 app from any mobile device.

You also have the option of calling **TIPS on your mobile phone.

You could potentially receive a cash reward for your information if it leads to an arrest in the case.

