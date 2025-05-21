MARRERO, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana State Representative was arrested early Wednesday morning after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish.

Kyle M. Green Jr. of Marrero has been charged with DWI and child endangerment after being involved in the early morning crash.

What happened in the crash involving Louisiana State Representative Kyle Green Jr.?

The incident took place on US 90B near Ames Boulevard around 2:30 am on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Louisiana State Police said. Green was traveling westbound in a 2023 Honda Accord when he ran off the roadway to the right and struck a concrete barrier.

Upon arrival at the scene, Troopers noticed signs of impairment and conducted a series of field sobriety tests. Green was subsequently placed under arrest.

Green's children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

At the time of the crash, Green's three children were in the vehicle with him. They were all uninjured and released to a family member.

Green, who was uninjured in the crash, was taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, where he refused to provide a breath sample. However, details of the incident and arrest were provided to an on-call judge, who approved a search warrant that allowed Troopers to obtain blood samples.

Get our free mobile app

The charges against Louisiana State Representative Kyle Green Jr.

Troopers booked Green on the following charges:

First Offense DWI

Three counts of DWI with Child Endangerment

Careless Operation

Improper Lane Use

a Traffic Attachment

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.