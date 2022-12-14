Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew for the subdivision that was hit by one of the tornadoes on Wednesday.

"Effective immediately, only citizens who reside in the subdivision will be allowed in the neighborhood," Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement. "Citizens will be required to provide proof of residency."

Along with the restriction, there will also be a curfew.

"Effective from 8:00 p.m. tonight until 5:00 a.m. on December 15, 2022, a curfew will be in place," Laseter explained. "Traffic entering the neighborhood will be restricted to only residents returning from work, or emergencies. The curfew is only for the Southport Subdivision."

Credit: Jeremy Myers Credit: Jeremy Myers loading...

Depending on the work that needs to be done, additional restrictions may also be put into place.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement commenting on all the people who were driving around, looking at the destruction.

"Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing," the office said in a statement. "There are power lines down throughout the parish."

Law enforcement is working to deploy all available resources throughout the city. For the most up-to-date info, New Iberia Police are urging residents to monitor their social media channels and local news stations.

Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022 Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent.

Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens who live there. These crimes may start out as a thief trying to steal from the victim but many times that thief turns into a murderer when that weapon is actually used.

Let's take a look at headline-catching cases involving armed robbery in 2022.