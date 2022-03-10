A damaged fire hydrant in Baton Rouge sent water rushing through a neighborhood on Wednesday.

As a result of the water rushing through the streets, a car was flipped over and a utility pole was damaged.

BRPD BRPD loading...

The vehicle, which was parked near the fire hydrant seems to have taken the brunt of the force of water.

Luckily there were no reports of injuries in the bizarre incident from Baton Rouge.

The hydrant that was damaged is located at 2800 block of 38th St.

8 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Love You More Than Other People