These 5 Thanksgiving Food Could Send Your Dog to the E.R.

So many Thanksgiving celebrations have commenced and while many of us are thrilled to be seeing family and spending time with them, just know your dog is even more thrilled.

My dog Olive thinks that everyone that comes over is there to see her. So of course my 11-pound garbage disposal is following everyone around in hopes of a fun game of Tug-O-War or perhaps even a treat.

I am a horrid human, and I do let my dog partake in the occasional "human food" yes, I know my vet would probably yell at me if they heard me admit it in person. I can't help it when my dog-child is begging for a little Thanksgiving treat, however, Thanksgiving is not the time to give up table scraps. now more than ever we have to be vigilant.

There are many foods that our dogs could get into that could make them very sick, no one wants a sick dog on Thanksgiving.

I always refer to PetsBest.com when I have pet health questions, so I saw that they too are warning people against feeding pets Thanksgiving food. Here are the 5 most dangerous thanksgiving scraps on the table when it comes to your dog.

Turkey Bones

Although your pup may love getting bones, turkey bones or poultry bones are NEVER a good idea. The bones are so brittle they can splinter and cause major internal damage.

Any dessert that contains chocolate

Who doesn't love a little bit of chocolate fudge or chocolate cake on Thanksgiving? The tasty little switch-up at the dessert table isn't good for your pup. Chocolate is very toxic to dogs.

Grapes or raisins

Grapes and raisins can be found in many Thanksgiving salads, stuffings, and desserts. Grapes can cause fatal kidney failure in dogs and are an extreme danger for pups.

Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are the best part of thanksgiving, where there are no limits to how much you can eat. However, those potatoes have a lot of butter and milk. The consumption of dairy makes most dogs have diarrhea. No one wants to deal with a very sick dog on turkey day.

Stuffing or Dressing

Onions, scallions, shallots, and garlic can all be found in stuffing and dressing. All of those items are very toxic for dogs, don't risk it, don't give your pup any of the stuffing.

