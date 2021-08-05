Deano’s South Closed After Kitchen Fire

A late-night fire is forcing a Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for about a month.

Deano's South on Kaliste Saloom Road is temporarily closed after a kitchen fire. Deano's owner Tim Metcalf announced the closure on his personal Facebook page Thursday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say a Lafayette police officer patrolling the area saw smoke coming from the building and notified dispatch.

The Lafayette Fire Department says a janitor threw a smoldering item into a bathroom trash can, which ignited the fire. Firefighters say the majority of the damage was contained to the bathroom, the kitchen, and the ceiling. The dining room suffered smoke damage.

We reached out to Metcalf. He says the fire was contained in the kitchen and then spread to the air conditioner. Metcalf says he's already working with a contractor and his insurance company to get his restaurant back in business.

"Barring a supply chain issue, we should be back in operation in four weeks," Metcalf said. "We have insurance to cover most employees. Those that aren't covered will be absorbed into the Bertrand location and Prejeans and/or into the cleanup."

Metcalf says his crews are working right now to sanitize the dining room to get the smoke out and to give the restaurant a general cleanup following the blaze.

