Department of Wildlife Plans Draw Down on False River

One thing we in Louisiana will always have to concern ourselves with is water. I mean, we are the Bayou State and we get a lot of good stuff from our state's inland bodies of water plus our connection to coastal lakes, bays, and the shoreline means we don't mind getting a little wet from time to time.

Managing those bodies of water often falls under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. That governmental department has just announced plans for changes at one of our favorite places to hang out, False River.

LDWF says that they are working in conjunction with the False River Watershed Council and the Pointe Coupee Parish Government to orchestrate a drawdown of the water level on False River. That drawdown is scheduled to begin after Labor day of this year.

The reason for the drawdown is to help wildlife managers improve water quality in False River. It is also believed that the drawdown will reduce the impacts of sedimentation in that body of water as well. Of course, the biggest gain out of all of this for folks like you and me is that the drawdown will likely improve the sportfish habitat. That means better fishing with bigger fish. Yes, sign me up for that.

According to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the drawdown will reduce the level in False River by 1.5 inches per day. The target is to draw the lake down to a maximum of six feet below pool level.

The plan is to end the drawdown on January 15th of next year. Then LDWF officials will let nature take its course. In other words, we will count on regular rainfall to bring False River back up.

swampland via YouTube

The drawdown will mean that property owners in and around False River will need to make some plans. You might need to remove your boat, floating docks, or other items that could be impacted by the drawdown.

If you were wondering, False River will remain open for fishing and other recreational uses during the drawdown. However, boaters are advised to proceed with caution as the lower water levels could mean boating lanes will not provide the normal clearance of underwater structures.

Madeleine Boudreaux via YouTube

If you have questions about the drawdown you can contact the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Now, if you're looking for a place to escape to while all of this is going on at False River, you might want to consider this place.