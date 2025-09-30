ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) — Peabody Montessori was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a School Resource Officer fired shots at a vehicle in the parking lot, according to KALB in Alexandria.

Around 9:05 a.m., the deputy observed a vehicle speeding through the school parking lot and attempted to stop it. The driver then tried to run over the deputy, who fired several shots at the vehicle before the driver fled the scene, RPSO said.

No children or staff were injured during the incident. The Alexandria Police Department and Louisiana State Police are assisting RPSO with the investigation.

Recent Threats Against Rapides Parish Schools

The incident comes one day after social media threats circulated against Alexandria Senior High School, Peabody Magnet High School, and Pineville High School on Monday. Two juveniles were arrested Monday in connection with those threats and charged with terrorizing.

Those Monday threats followed the weekend cancellation of Peabody Magnet High School’s homecoming parade after credible threats surfaced on social media. The threats specifically targeted parade-goers, students, and alumni.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s incident is urged to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6442, or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

