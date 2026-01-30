Newly obtained records are raising serious questions about how the Diocese of Lafayette handled allegations against an Acadia Parish priest who remained in active ministry for more than six weeks during a criminal investigation.

According to documents uncovered by News 15 anchor Jim Hummel, Father Korey Lavergne was under investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office beginning December 2, 2025. Deputies received a complaint that a boy had been inappropriately touched by Lavergne on multiple occasions at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard.

Mother Says Bishop Was Informed Early

The mother of the alleged victim told News 15 that she and her son met with Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel in early December, shortly after the complaint was made. She said the discussion involved what she now believes was grooming behavior, including gifts, private time at the rectory, and physical contact that made her son uncomfortable.

She acknowledged that some details were not fully explained during that meeting because her son was embarrassed. Additional information later came out during the criminal investigation, she said.

The Diocese of Lafayette has not responded to questions about when church leaders first learned of the allegations.

Why Was He Not Removed From Ministry

Some Catholics are now questioning why Lavergne was allowed to continue serving publicly during the investigation.

Quinn Hebert with The Society of St. Peter Damian said removing a priest during an active investigation would be a basic safety step. He said it protects children and the church’s reputation while facts are sorted out.

Lavergne continued to celebrate Mass, including services for elementary school students, until the day of his January 16 arrest.

Criminal Case Still Developing

Sheriff KP Gibson said detectives presented their case to prosecutors and judges before securing an arrest warrant. Lavergne was arrested on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

As of now, there is no record that formal charges have been filed by the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Lavergne’s biography has been removed from the diocesan website, but his current status with the church has not been publicly clarified.

For more details and the full investigative timeline, see the complete News 15 report.