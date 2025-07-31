Hot Food Express owner Zee Baloch says he’s fed up after another tense encounter with a DoorDash driver; this one escalating to the point of near assault. Just weeks after dealing with a driver caught taking tips from the jar, Baloch says this latest incident was even worse.

Pickup Refusal Sparks Confrontation

The trouble began when a DoorDash driver allegedly refused to press the app button confirming he picked up an order. That step is meant to alert both the customer and DoorDash that their food is on its way.

Screengrab via Video provided by HOT FOOD EXPRESS

When staff at Hot Food Express asked the man to verify the order, he became visibly upset. Security video shows him knocking over the POS system, tip jar, and printer, and even taking a swing at a cashier.

Screengrab via Video provided by HOT FOOD EXPRESS

Thankfully, the counter prevented any physical harm.

Baloch says the driver wasn’t even the registered DoorDash worker. Instead, he was allegedly delivering for another driver named Brittany, a pattern the owner says he’s seen before.

Restaurant Calls for Stricter DoorDash Rules

Baloch believes DoorDash needs stricter identity verification and a faster way for restaurants to report unsafe behavior. He also supports better driver training and real-time order check-ins to prevent future incidents.

Despite the frustration, Baloch knows delivery apps are important to customers who can’t always pick up food themselves. Still, he says safety for employees and guests is non-negotiable.

“We will not tolerate anyone putting our staff in danger,” he said, thanking the Lafayette community for its support.

Authorities and DoorDash are now reviewing the incident. If you recognize the man, reach out to HOT FOOD EXPRESS.