Downtown Alive! Returning to Parc International

After going all-virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Alive! will make its triumphant return to Downtown Lafayette this fall.

In a Facebook post, DTA organizers announced the decision to return to in-person concerts starting this September.

According to the post, the fall season of Downtown Alive! will begin on September 17--one day after the concert series's 38th anniversary. DTA organizers say this fall's lineup is "filled with big acts," but they did not say who those acts will be. The full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

While we await the announcement of the fall DTA lineup, let's take a look back at some DTA performances of years past.

