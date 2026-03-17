Duson Police were called to the 200 block of Ontario Street on Sunday (March 15) after family members reported a lawn mower missing from a property belonging to a recently deceased loved one.

According to police, the self-propelled Toro mower had been left behind so family members could maintain the yard while deciding what to do with the home.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that several other items were also missing, including decorative blocks, a four-foot aluminum ladder, and a leaf blower.

Investigation Leads Next Door

Sergeant Calvin Francis, along with Chief Kip Judice, began canvassing the neighborhood for clues. Investigators located the missing ladder and decorative blocks at a nearby home, though the resident denied knowledge of how the items got there.

The lawn mower and leaf blower, however, were still unaccounted for at that time.

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Surveillance Footage Breaks The Case

The break in the case came when a neighbor reviewed home surveillance footage and discovered video showing the theft taking place on March 4 around 5 a.m.

Officers identified the suspect vehicle as a maroon Dodge 2500 truck. With the help of Crime Fighters of Louisiana camera systems, authorities tracked the vehicle and captured images of it leaving Duson with the mower in the truck bed.

Using license plate recognition technology, police were able to identify the vehicle’s owner.

Suspect Claims He ‘Borrowed’ Equipment

When officers located and stopped the vehicle on March 16, the driver, identified as Matthew Guidry of Church Point, told police he had “borrowed” the lawn mower after learning the homeowner had passed away.

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Guidry later returned the mower and leaf blower to authorities, who then reunited the items with the family.

Arrest Made, Charges Filed

Guidry was arrested and issued a summons for theft of over $500.

The moral of the story is you can't borrow something without asking and getting permission first—especially from someone who has passed away.

Chief Judice praised both the officers involved and the neighbors who provided key information, noting their efforts helped quickly resolve the case and return the stolen items.