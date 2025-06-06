LAFAYETTE, La. – While Dustin Poirier trains for what was announced as the final fight of his UFC career, the fight to support local families continues off the mat.

His non-profit, The Good Fight Foundation, is entering its fifth year of helping Acadiana students gear up for the school year. It has announced details for its annual Back to School Supply Drive, which is set for this August.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Service Chevrolet Cadillac (1212 Ambassador Caffery Parkway) beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 12 p.m. or while supplies last.

Organizers say they’re hoping to hand out between 1,200 to 1,500 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for the 2025–2026 academic year. The event is first come, first served, with a maximum of three backpacks per vehicle.

As an added bonus, families who attend can also enjoy a slice of Deano’s Pizza on their way out.

“It’s hard to believe we’re already in year five,” said Jolie Poirier, VP and Director of The Good Fight Foundation. “I’m just so proud of the work our team and this community has done. Every year we see more families in need, and we’re grateful we can step up. If you or someone you know needs help with school supplies, please share this event.”

The giveaway wouldn’t be possible without the continued support from Service Chevrolet Cadillac, donors, volunteers, and local partners who help make the annual event a success.

Whether he’s inside the octagon or outside of it, The Diamond continues to show what it means to fight the good fight.