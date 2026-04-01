LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Chad Desormeaux resigned from the Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday, days after Carencro police cited him for shoplifting at a local grocery store.

Desormeaux, who has represented District 2, covering the Carencro area, since January 2024, submitted his resignation to the Louisiana Secretary of State effective immediately, according to a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System.

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What Led to the Resignation

Carencro police went to Super One Foods on Monday after store management flagged Desormeaux on surveillance video at a self-checkout station. Store employees showed officers footage of a man who bagged multiple items but only scanned and paid for two of them, Police Chief David Anderson said.

Officers went to Desormeaux’s home, where he admitted to stealing items valued under $500. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and was not booked into the parish jail.

“Mr. Desormeaux was not treated any different than any other citizen who is arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting,” Anderson said. “We do not book misdemeanor shoplifters in the parish jail.”

Desormeaux did not respond to a request for comment from The Advocate before that story was published Tuesday.

The Lafayette Parish School System initially distanced itself from the incident, saying in a statement that the matter “does not involve the individual’s role or responsibilities as an elected board member, and it did not occur in connection with any school system business.” The district added that it would not comment further on what it called a personal legal matter.

Desormeaux resigned the next day.

What Happens Next for District 2

Under Louisiana law, when an elected official cannot complete a term and more than 12 months remain, the seat goes to a special election. Desormeaux was sworn in January 3, 2024, and his term runs through the end of 2027, so a special election is required.

In the coming weeks, the Lafayette Parish School Board will appoint a qualified resident of District 2 to serve in an interim capacity until that election is completed. LPSS said additional details on the timeline will be shared as they become available.

Desormeaux’s Time on the Board

Desormeaux won his District 2 seat in the October 2023 election with roughly 69% of the vote, defeating opponent Stasia Herbert-McZeal. He campaigned on issues including student transportation, school discipline, and mental health services, and said at the time that he wanted to represent the Carencro area with “class and dignity.”

During his two years on the board, Desormeaux was present for several high-profile votes, including the board’s decision earlier this year to close Ovey Comeaux High School. Before that vote, he raised procedural questions about whether members could move to postpone it.