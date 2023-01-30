Eagles Fans Go Crazy After NFC Championship Win (Video)

When you think of crazy sports fans no one parties harder after a major win like the city of Philadelphia. Yes, New Orleans and Bourbon Street are rocking after a Saints or LSU championship; however, the citizens don't destroy the city.

Directly after the Eagles' win in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles fans took to the streets not only to party but to also take down traffic signs and lights.

It got so bad that the city had to send in the riot police.

Look I'm all for celebrating; however, I must call out Eagles fans for celebrating prematurely. Because now what happens if you lose the Super Bowl? I'll tell you what happens, and that is that the city of Philadelphia looks crazy for this moment. In the words of the great Kobe Bryant jobs not done. And since the job isn't done, you shouldn't celebrate like this until your team wins the Super Bowl.