Easter Events Happening Around Acadiana

Easter is right around the corner on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

If you are still looking for some fun Easter events that your family can participate in then we have you covered.

Here are the Easter events that are happening around Acadiana:

The Frosted Apron is hosting its 2nd annual Berry Sweet Easter Egg Hunt from April 7 to 9. Families can come out and participate in riddle-solving, candy collecting, and egg hunting adventures around New Iberia. They are giving away two Easter baskets. The first one is worth more than $1100 in items and gift cards, and the second is worth more than $400 as of now. For more information, you can visit The Frosted Apron's Facebook page.

The Our Savior’s Church Egg Drop is happening on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Jennings Parks & Recreation in Jennings, La from 11 am until 2 pm. This event is a family favorite and will feature a helicopter that flies over and drops more than 50,000 plastic Easter eggs on the fields for the Egg Hunt. After the helicopter has safely left the children will then be allowed onto the field to collect eggs.

Eggfest will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Pentecostals of Lafayette Chruch. Learn more and register at tpolchurch.com/egghunt.

The Community Connection Outreach Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Frog Festival drive under the pavilion from noon until 4 pm.

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Chicot State Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 pm. Families can come out for an Easter Egg hunt near the splash pad. Call the park at 337-363-2403 for more information. Day use fees to the park still apply ($3 per person).

A Spring 2022 Craft and Vendors event will be happening in New Iberia on Saturday, April 16, 2022. This event will be held at New Iberia City Park from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be food, sweets, shopping, and fun for the whole family.



An Easter Basket Giveaway will take place at North City Park in Opelousas on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 111 am to 1 pm.



Zoosiana in Broussard is hosting their EggstravaganZoo Easter event on Saturday, April 16, 2022. For more information on the event, you can visit their website.

