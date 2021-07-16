Edwards Says The State Has Lost Four Months Of Progress

Govenror John Bel Edwards held a press conference today on the rise of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.

Data is showing that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Louisiana and that 58% of the cases are the new Delta variant.

As of yesterday, 50% of adults in Louisiana have had atleast one vaccination shot. Of all the new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, 98% are among unvaccinated residents.

Watch the press conference below: