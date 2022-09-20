Expecting Mother Kicks Out Every Guest Who Didn’t Bring a Gift, Sparks Debate Over Baby Shower Etiquette

Is your presence enough of a present to attend a baby shower? According to a video from a baby shower that has gone viral on social media, the answer to that question is "no."

Now let me be totally clear; the following video clip that I'm about to show is one of those videos that has been totally staged for clicks and views.

And—much like that McDonald's baby mama drama video that went crazy viral a few months ago—while these internet clips may be "fake," the debates and hurt feelings that they tend to spark are very real. With that said, let's get to the visual.

So, the video comes from the official Instagram account of Early and Tia Walker—a couple that describes themselves as digital creators who also have a morning radio program based out of Chicago.

In the middle of their baby shower, Tia and Early head up to the DJ booth to make a "special announcement" for all the guests in attendance. Early thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate and acknowledge those who played a role in setting up their special event.

That's when Tia grabbed the microphone to make her own announcement to their guests; telling the crowd that the shower "reminded her of her wedding day" given the fact that there were people who were in attendance despite the fact that they didn't bring a gift.

Everyone in the crowd had a good laugh, but Tia wasn't smiling.

She told the crowd that everyone who didn't bring a gift to the baby shower could get up and leave—prompting another woman standing nearby to grab the mic and say that Tia didn't mean what she said.

But Tia snatched the mic and reiterated that she definitely meant it.

If you didn’t bring a gift, you can get up and go. I said what I said.

You could see the room getting shifty as cameras zoomed in on a few guests who looked like they may have shown up empty-handed.

The DJ invited those who didn’t bring a gift to head to the nearest exit before the video ended, but that was only the beginning of a conversation that began online where people debated over Tia's decision to boot anyone who didn't show up with a gift.

While some people said they understood where she was coming from, others said that folks who showed up empty-handed may not have gotten paid yet.

One commenter called the move "tacky."

One common message came from lots of mothers who said the real gifts wouldn't be the material gifts.

Another commenter said that she killed the "vibe" at her party and embarrassed her husband in the process.

Someone mentioned that she should have invited guests based on the probability that they would bring a gift if that was her end goal.

But don't get it twisted, there were a lot of folks who stood up and applauded Tia's message, saying that people who showed up without a gift were a waste of money for the parents who threw the baby shower.

After plenty of opinions, disagreements, hot takes, and everything in between, Tia and Early let their followers know that the video was just a skit, saying that their goal was to start a conversation.

Of course, there is never anything wrong with healthy debate or conversation but I'm curious to know what you think of these videos as well as where you stand on having to bring a gift to baby showers, weddings, or any other function where a gift may be expected.

Personally, I'm a big fan of sending a gift in lieu of my presence depending on who is sending the invite—but that's just me.