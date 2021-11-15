Family and Police Searching for Runaway Carencro Teen

Family members and Carencro Police are searching for a runaway teen from Carencro.

According to a post by KATC TV3, the teen left her home yesterday and has not returned.

Her name is Aloni Andrus, and she is 14 years old. She has brown eyes and black hair, stands at 5'11", and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

It is reported that she was last seen wearing a shirt with a "Surge" logo on it, black and neon green in color. She also had on black tights and black Nike shoes (the Air Force 1 model).

If you have seen Andrus or know where she is, you are urged to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or your local authorities.

If you are a teen and have or are considering running away, there are agencies that can help you. The National Runaway Safeline offers runaways with resources to keep them safe. Its mission is to keep America’s runaway, homeless and at-risk youth

safe and off the streets.

1800RUNAWAY.org offers several ways to contact them, whether you want to call and talk, chat via messaging, email, or text, there are trained professionals at the ready. There is even a forum that you can scroll through to read about the experiences of others who are or were in the same situation.

The National Runaway Safeline gives us a breakdown of the "runaway":

Youth who run away may be perceived as “bad” kids, but typically they’re dealing with situations that feel overwhelming, be it stressful family dynamics, bullying or abuse/neglect. It is important to understand that ayouth’s reason for leaving is unique to that individual. Runaway and homeless youth come from every kind of neighborhood, rich and poor, rural and urban. - National Runaway Safeline

If you are a runaway and need help, direction, or just someone to speak to, call the hotline at 1-800-786-2929.

