Farm Equipment Is Being Sought After Theft

Several pieces of farm equipment were taken from a home in the 4200 block of Ebenezer Road on Friday.

This area where the theft happened is just south of Crowley, and Crime Stoppers officials say tracks show the stolen equipment was ridden off south in the direction of Vermilion Parish.

picture of a zero turn mower like the one taken in the Ebenezer Rd theft

Tractor like the one taken in the Ebenezer Rd theft

The thief or thieves took the following equipment:

A 2015 Model 5045D John Deere Tractor that has a sun visor

A 2016 Model Z970R John Deere Zero Turn Mower

A gree Bush Hog

A black 2016 14 foot single axle utility trailer with a drop gate