Sad and Pathetic, Someone Burglarized a Crowley Church

This is a news story, but it makes me ask the question, "How soulless do you have to be to burglarize a church?" It's a sad and pathetic day when someone breaks into a church and makes off with $6,000 worth of stuff.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials could really use some help to solve this case. They are hoping someone knows something about the burglary at Apostolic Pentecostal Church. If you're not sure where that is, it's located at 9333 Egan Highway, which is north of the city of Crowley.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

When did all of this happen?

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

According to law enforcement officials, the crime happened at some point during the last two weeks of October. The people who burglarized this church really made off with some expensive items. The thieves took off with the following items:

A commercial-grade gas stove (black in color)

Several antique-style lamps

mattresses

Four marble-top tables

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

If you can help detectives find these items, they would be able to put a person in handcuffs for stealing these things from the church.

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone will call their TIPS line at 337-789-TIPS(8477). You can give your information anonymously. Another way to tip detectives anonymously is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

