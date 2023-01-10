Lafayette Police On The Scene of a Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Motorists Asked to Avoid Area

Traffic Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

Sgt. Robin Green with LPD tells us that officers responded to a crash that occurred around 6:34 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10). The accident happened in the 400 block of Carmel Drive involving a motorcycle and at this time there is one confirmed fatality.

As a result, the intersection of Carmel Avenue and Twelfth Street is shut down while officers work the accident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we receive more confirmed information.