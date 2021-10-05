‘Faulty Airbags': Almost 260K Vehicles Recalled
A major automaker announced a recall of almost 260,000 vehicles due to "faulty airbags", according to KATC TV3.
Volvo said that the recall affects 2 of its sedans that were produced between 2001 and 2009.
According to the story, the driver's side airbags in the models in question can explode, sending shrapnel flying throughout the vehicle.
The issue is being caused by a faulty inflater and, according to the story, owners of affected vehicles will be able to visit a dealership and have the inflater replaced.
The models affected include Volvo's S80s manufactured between 2001 and 2006 and Volvo's S60s manufactured between 2001 and 2009.
This is the second recall for Volvo in as many months. Last month it was reported by Consumer Reports that Volvo was recalling over 919,000 vehicles due to a seat belt concern.
It appears that some of the passenger seat belts in the following models may have issues with the automatic locking retractor which, according to the story, could make it difficult to properly install a child safety seat. The models that may be affected include:
2021 Volvo XC40 and XC40 Recharge
2021-2022 Volvo V60
2021 V60 CC
2021-2022 Volvo XC60
2021-2022 Volvo S60
2021 Volvo V90 and V90 CC
2021 Volvo XC90
If you would like to know if your vehicle (regardless of manufacturer) has an open recall issued, visit the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website.
