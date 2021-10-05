‘Faulty Airbags': Almost 260K Vehicles Recalled

A major automaker announced a recall of almost 260,000 vehicles due to "faulty airbags", according to KATC TV3.

Volvo said that the recall affects 2 of its sedans that were produced between 2001 and 2009.

According to the story, the driver's side airbags in the models in question can explode, sending shrapnel flying throughout the vehicle.

The issue is being caused by a faulty inflater and, according to the story, owners of affected vehicles will be able to visit a dealership and have the inflater replaced.

The models affected include Volvo's S80s manufactured between 2001 and 2006 and Volvo's S60s manufactured between 2001 and 2009.

This is the second recall for Volvo in as many months. Last month it was reported by Consumer Reports that Volvo was recalling over 919,000 vehicles due to a seat belt concern.

Photo by Adam Cai on Unsplash

It appears that some of the passenger seat belts in the following models may have issues with the automatic locking retractor which, according to the story, could make it difficult to properly install a child safety seat. The models that may be affected include:

2021 Volvo XC40 and XC40 Recharge

2021-2022 Volvo V60

2021 V60 CC

2021-2022 Volvo XC60

2021-2022 Volvo S60

2021 Volvo V90 and V90 CC

2021 Volvo XC90

If you would like to know if your vehicle (regardless of manufacturer) has an open recall issued, visit the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.