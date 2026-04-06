A former Lafayette Parish School Board member is facing more serious legal trouble after being arrested again, this time on a felony theft charge tied to multiple alleged incidents in Carencro.

According to Carencro police, the latest arrest stems from a deeper investigation following an initial shoplifting citation at a local grocery store. Authorities say store employees reviewed past transactions and surveillance footage, revealing additional instances where items were allegedly not paid for at self-checkout.

Police say the total value of the alleged thefts exceeded $1,000, elevating the charge to a felony under Louisiana law.

Investigation Expands Beyond One Store

The case widened when another retailer in Carencro came forward. Investigators say Walmart reviewed surveillance footage and identified the former board member as a suspect in a separate theft incident.

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As a result, the former official is now facing multiple charges, including felony theft and additional misdemeanor theft counts. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Resignation And Next Steps

The former District 2 representative has since resigned from the Lafayette Parish School Board. Under Louisiana law, the resignation triggers a process that will include an interim appointment followed by a special election if enough time remains in the term.

Officials say while the resignation removes him from office, it does not impact the legal proceedings moving forward.

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Mounting Scrutiny Around LPSS

This latest development comes at a time when the Lafayette Parish School System is already under heightened scrutiny. Ongoing concerns include declining enrollment, controversy surrounding school closures, and recent audit issues that could impact state funding.

The situation has also drawn attention due to recent administrative decisions, including a significant salary increase for the superintendent, adding to public debate about leadership and accountability within the district.