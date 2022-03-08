This got ugly fast.

Watch as a group of individuals get into an altercation with a few employees at a Walmart store located in south Louisiana.

The brawl was reportedly caught on camera from the Gonzales store and it involved three individuals who do not work at the store and a few employees.

While we may not know was caused this disturbance, it had to be enough for these folks to come to blows in the store while customers looked on.

The fight in the store ultimately comes to an end with the individuals leaving the store and an employee being held back.

Sadly this isn't the first time we see this type of behavior in public and it won't be the last. But remember, kids are witnessing this type of behavior while out in public.

No one seemed to be seriously injured in this brawl, but it sure did not look good for anyone involved in it.

UPDATE: WAFB reports that law enforcement officers have arrested three people and are still looking for four more after a fight broke out Monday in the check out line at the Walmart on North Airline Highway.

Here's the disturbing video from the store.

