LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a commercial fire in Lafayette.

Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar on Ambassador was on fire, according to photos and video circulating on social media Wednesday night.

"Someone save Pedros," one social media post read. "That’s our Friday night hangout."

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire at the popular restaurant, which occupies the building that was formerly Logan's Roadhouse on Ambassador. Flames have been seen erupting from the rooftop, however, and an abundance of smoke was observed pouring out of the building.

There are no reported injuries at this time and emergency response personnel are on the scene as of this report, which more likely to show up as the situation progresses. We are awaiting word from Lafayette officials.

