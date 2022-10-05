Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin Reinstated After Board Review

The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board has reinstated former interim police chief Wayne Griffin to the Lafayette Police department.

In a Wednesday meeting, the board determined that Lafayette Consolidated Government did not act in good faith and that Griffin was fired without cause.

He has been reinstated to his former rank of sergeant.

Griffin was originally suspended almost a year ago after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. He was ultimately fired in January of this year. According to his termination letter, he was accused of giving false information during the course of that investigation.

The termination letter from Interim Police Chief Monte Potier detailed behavior that violated LCG policies and LPD’s general orders.

In the Civil Service Board hearing today, Griffin admitted to sending the 17 text messages that originally led to the sexual harassment complaint. He also apologized for his behavior.