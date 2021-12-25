Four Injured in Overnight Lafayette Shooting on Evangeline Throughway

Lafayette Police responded to the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 2:01 am this morning (12/25/21) regarding a shooting. (This location appears to be near the La Quinta Inn.)

According to investigators, four victims were transported to local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. The condition of each victim is unknown at this time.

No further information was released by the Lafayette Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and as more information is received, the Department says they will send out updates.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.