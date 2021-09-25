A stepfather woke up Friday afternoon to find that the door to his home was open, and their two-year-old child was gone.

Louisiana State Police says they received a call at around 4:15 Friday afternoon that Nevaeh Allen was last seen at around one o'clock in the afternoon when the man took a nap.

An endangered/missing child alert is now out for the toddler.

She was last seen at her home at 12646 La Belle Avenue in the Belaire neighborhood in Baton Rouge.

The man woke up around 4:15 when the other children got home from school only to find the door ajar and the little girl gone from their apartment.

Louisiana State Police do believe the child is in imminent danger.

Officials describe her as a two-year-old black female who has brown eyes and black hair. The little girl is almost three-feet tall, and she weighs around thirty pounds. When last seen Friday afternoon, she was wearing a dress with pineapples on it. She was not wearing any shoes at the time.

If you think you have spotted the little girl, please dial 911. You can also call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

