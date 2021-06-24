Fun Things to Do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is finally here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival, June 25-27, Lafitte. The festival makes a triumphant return after 15 years with lots of Louisiana cajun and creole specialty foods, swamp tours, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and a really fun carnival. All in one of Louisiana's most beautiful and rustic settings.

Beauregard Watermelon Festival, June 25, 26, DeRidder. Great live entertainment from some of Acadiana's finest local musicians, tractor show, livestock show, watermelon eating contest, and plenty of delicious cajun food booths

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, Saturday, June 26. 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Come out for fresh produce and seafood, homemade goods, and even a cajun jam at beautiful Moncus Park on Johnston Street. A really fun way to kick off your weekend

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, June 26, 27. The 4th annual festival at Riverfront Plaza promises to be one of the premier culinary events in our capital city. Family-friendly, lots of vendors, and of course fantastic food and live music.

New Orleans Arts Market, Saturday June 26, Palmer Park. Enjoy over 40 local and regional vendors at this free open air event from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Food and live music are part of the fun as well. A great event, y'all!

