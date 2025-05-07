RAYNE, LA (KPEL) — The Acadiana community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur of the Rayne Police Department.

Monday, around 1:30 pm, Lt. Credeur, 49, was killed in the line of duty by what has been confirmed as friendly fire. Officers were on scene to complete a search warrant for a violent crime when the fatal accident occurred.

Louisiana State Police are actively investigating the incident, and Gulf Coast Forensic Solutions is handling Lt. Credeur's autopsy.

The Rayne Police Department Announces Arragements for Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur

On Sunday, a private viewing for his family only will be held at Gossen Funeral Home.

On Monday, May 12th, a public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the local community and those who wish to pay their respects.

We are heartbroken to announce the final arrangements for Lt. Allen Credeur, a beloved member of the Rayne Police Department and our community

Following the public viewing on Monday, a mass will be held at the Rayne Civic Center at approximately 2 pm.

A burial service will take place at Arceneaux Cemetery, located on Hwy 98 east of Rayne.

Anyone interested in making a donation on behalf of Lt. Credeur is asked to follow the family's wishes.

"In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that all donations be made to the Rayne Police Department D.A.R.E. Program, a cause close to Lt. Credeur’s heart."

The Rayne Police Department asks that the community continue to keep his family, friends, and fellow officers in their prayers as they mourn the loss of Lt. Credeur.