RAYNE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A shooting on Easter Sunday in Rayne has left two injured and in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to the Rayne Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Lyman Avenue on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 7:37 pm.

The Victims in the Easter Sunday Shooting in Rayne, Louisiana

The two victims in the shooting -- an 18-year-old white female and a 28-year-old black male -- fled the scene in a private vehicle and arrived at the Rayne Police Department seeking help from authorities.

Officers from the RPD and first responders from the Rayne Fire Department administered medical care to the victims until Acadian Ambulance and Med Express units arrived.

What Was the Extent of Injuries in Sunday's Shooting in Rayne?

The victims were then transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for further treatment.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head but are in stable condition, according to the Rayne Police Department.

The Investigation is Ongoing, and the Public's Help is Needed in the Rayne, Louisiana, Shooting

The incident remains under investigation by the Rayne Police Department.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the Rayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS.

