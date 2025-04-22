RAYNE, LA (KPEL) - On May 9th through 10th, Rayne, Louisiana, will host their annual Frog Festival.

As the Frog Capital of the World, Ryane will host folks from Duson, Monroe, to Lafayette who all look forward to live music, food, arts and crafts, and many other family-friendly activities.

However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA, has requested that the Frog Festival rethink some of its traditions.

PETA Urges Rayne, Louisiana to Rethink Frog Festival

A formal request was sent to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, asking organizers to revise or do away with certain annual traditions over animal cruelty concerns.

In a letter addressed to Denise Brignac, president of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk described the festival’s traditional frog-themed activities as “outdated, disrespectful, and just plain wrong.”

Newkirk explains that "Times have changed," citing that science now regonizes frogs as sentient beings who can feel fear and pain.

PETA is suggesting that the event focus more on compassionate, educational, and frog-friendly activities, such as frog-themed costume contests, obstacle courses, frog call competitions, art exhibits, and educational activities centered on frog biology and environmental conservation.

Rayne, Louisiana, is known as the Frog Capital of the World and has hosted this festival for decades. Would organizers ever consider revising the festival's traditions?

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce has not publicly responded to the letter.

Read the formal request from PETA below.

Dear Ms. Brignac: I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters worldwide, including thousands across Louisiana—ahead of the Rayne Frog Festival with a request we are hoping you’ll jump on: Will you please end this frog horror fest, which teaches people, including impressionable youngsters, that frogs are simply there to be prodded, poked, eaten, and dressed up to be made fun of? This is all so outdated, disrespectful, and just plain wrong. Instead, will you please show some understanding of the feelings and complexity of frogs? You could show that they are bellwethers of climate change, that they are disappearing from their habitats due to human activities, and that they, like people who come to the fair, have love interests and the desire not to be bullied and obviously want to live. Times have changed, and it’s indisputable now that frogs are sentient beings who experience fear and pain and that calling them “ugly” and treating them badly because they are small and vulnerable just shows bias and ignorance of nature. Harming them should be no more acceptable than harming any other living, feeling beings. Many frogs are devoted, resourceful parents who guard their eggs from predators and feed them while they’re tadpoles. They have personalities ranging from bold or guarded to relaxed or peaceful. Like you and me, frogs don’t want to be taken from their homes and killed as they have been for over 50 years at this festival. It would be a great leap forward to celebrate these interesting individuals, who are part of the great variety of life on Earth, with compassion. What if you had visitors participate in “frog jumping” and “leapfrog” competitions and held contests for the person with the best frog costume and frog call imitation? Young participants could be entertained by learning from sensory sand and water tables featuring information about the life cycles of frogs, craft tables, lily pad obstacle courses, and scavenger hunts for plastic “frog eggs” that could be filled with surprises. You might even consider a competition, with prizes going to the artists who make the most intriguing-looking frog sculptures or paintings. We believe you have a ribbiting opportunity here to create a fun, educational, and frog-friendly celebration for all residents that everyone could enjoy and that would involve no cruel deeds. We look forward to hearing from you. Please let us know how we can help. Sincerely, Ingrid Newkirk President