(Rayne, Louisiana) - A police officer in Rayne was shot and killed Monday afternoon, May 5th.

This is a developing story, which we continue to follow, but KLFY News 10 reports that the officer may have been accidentally shot by another officer on the scene. State Police would not immediately confirm that during another LIVE shot from the scene.

Initial reports say that the officers may have been responding to a domestic dispute when the shooting happened. One person was reportedly stabbed in an altercation at the residence where police responded.

Multiple agencies responded to the 500 block of East Harrop Street near North Chevis Street after the call was out that an officer was down.

During a live shot from the address, you can see an ambulance and the coroner's office at the scene.

No identity of the fallen officer has been announced at this time.

